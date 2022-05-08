Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Price Target Cut to $1,896.00

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $2,326.00 to $1,896.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 68.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,300.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cable One in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,851.86.

NYSE CABO opened at $1,127.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,411.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,580.13. Cable One has a twelve month low of $1,084.53 and a twelve month high of $2,136.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.74.

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $26.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.03 by $14.82. Cable One had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $426.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $11.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cable One will post 50.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CABO. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

