CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,680,374 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 645,590 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in CAE were worth $42,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in CAE by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its stake in CAE by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of CAE by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of CAE by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 89,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of CAE by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. 58.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CAE traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.81. The company had a trading volume of 180,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,226. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 85.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.15. CAE Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.60 and a 1-year high of $34.19.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Rating ) (TSE:CAE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The business had revenue of $848.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.72 million. CAE had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAE. Zacks Investment Research raised CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on CAE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins dropped their price objective on CAE from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. TD Securities raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CAE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.86.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

