Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CLBS traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.47. 546,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,593. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.82. Caladrius Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $1.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 20,498 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 533.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 59,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 9,628 shares during the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Caladrius Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; XOWNA that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease.

