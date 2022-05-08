Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ CLBS traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.47. 546,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,593. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.82. Caladrius Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $1.68.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 20,498 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 533.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 59,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 9,628 shares during the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Caladrius Biosciences (Get Rating)
Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; XOWNA that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Caladrius Biosciences (CLBS)
- Nasdaq Stock is a Buy the (Deep) Dip Opportunity
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
Receive News & Ratings for Caladrius Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caladrius Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.