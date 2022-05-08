California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 55,691 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 850,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,691 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $554,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,025,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 25,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,928,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,145,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $825.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $603.00 to $393.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $850.00 to $780.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $690.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $3.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $459.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,560,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,120. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $539.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $604.16. The company has a market capitalization of $77.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $410.33 and a fifty-two week high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.51 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.21 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

