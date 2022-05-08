California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 704,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 23,616 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.4% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.11% of Alphabet worth $2,040,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $15.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,314.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,985,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,513. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,193.62 and a fifty-two week high of $3,030.93. The company has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,606.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,750.83.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $26.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,314.08.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 550,230 shares of company stock worth $21,567,069. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

