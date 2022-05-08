California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,758,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 385,775 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for 0.9% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,377,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,125,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,436,678,000 after buying an additional 644,322 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,077,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,407,611,000 after purchasing an additional 484,081 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,252,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,119,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,066 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,037,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $945,170,000 after purchasing an additional 327,816 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,990,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $862,979,000 after purchasing an additional 721,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.44.

NYSE NEE traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,364,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,097,551. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.52 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.49.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.425 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 229.73%.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.