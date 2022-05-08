California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,748,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 59,272 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.75% of Duke Energy worth $603,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,113,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,183,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,984 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,648,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,230,815,000 after purchasing an additional 367,806 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Duke Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,794,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,053,448,000 after purchasing an additional 41,931 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 17.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,012,000 after acquiring an additional 867,051 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,813,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,606,000 after acquiring an additional 72,612 shares during the period. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.73.

Duke Energy stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.32. 2,723,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,605,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $95.48 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.72. The company has a market cap of $85.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.94. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.92%.

In other news, CEO Robert Alexander Glenn sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $150,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $1,971,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,437 shares of company stock worth $3,505,795 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.