California Public Employees Retirement System Has $1.21 Billion Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,386,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,413 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises 0.8% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.46% of Eli Lilly and worth $1,211,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 59.4% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.9% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In related news, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total value of $237,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total transaction of $404,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,088,551 shares of company stock valued at $307,943,730 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.56.

NYSE:LLY traded up $4.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $296.90. 2,931,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,575,483. The company has a fifty day moving average of $286.06 and a 200 day moving average of $264.98. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $191.75 and a 12 month high of $314.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.99, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.07%.

Eli Lilly and Profile (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.