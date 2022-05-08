California Public Employees Retirement System Has $1 Billion Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,323,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 332,887 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $1,001,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,414,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 595,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,254,000 after buying an additional 16,884 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 94,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,915,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 87,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,878,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $200.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.67.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,417,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,947,398. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.79. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $118.22 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

