California Public Employees Retirement System Has $153.34 Million Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,093,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 26,327 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.77% of Genuine Parts worth $153,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank grew its position in Genuine Parts by 376.2% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on GPC shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.33.

Shares of GPC traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.79. The company had a trading volume of 747,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,430. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $115.63 and a twelve month high of $142.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.70 and its 200-day moving average is $131.64. The company has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.42%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

