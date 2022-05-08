California Public Employees Retirement System Has $160.56 Million Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 878,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,953 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $160,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BR. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 286.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BR traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,332. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.64. The stock has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 0.95. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.58 and a 52 week high of $185.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 39.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.94%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.50.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

