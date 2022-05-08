California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,386,418 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 615,632 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in AT&T were worth $698,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Auxier Asset Management raised its stake in AT&T by 1.2% during the third quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 36,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on T. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.73.

T traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.03. 51,506,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,938,784. The company has a market cap of $143.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.73.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

