California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,196,644 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 310,486 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.29% of Comcast worth $664,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 10.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,850,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,329,271,000 after buying an additional 3,998,777 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 27,615 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth about $251,000. Northeast Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.7% in the third quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 29,302 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 31.8% in the third quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 10,849 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.46.

In other news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $40.00. 36,594,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,541,768. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $181.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $39.47 and a 12 month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

