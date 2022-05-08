California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,052,028 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 14,749 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.21% of Salesforce worth $521,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 589.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 147.8% during the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.64, for a total value of $505,172.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.17, for a total value of $4,403,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,035 shares of company stock worth $32,854,464 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.50.

CRM traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.70. 7,232,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,673,301. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.58 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.02. The stock has a market cap of $168.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

