California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,226,837 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 25,712 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $143,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 866.7% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 232 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 978.2% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 593 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 16,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total value of $1,893,677.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 2,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $210,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,325 shares of company stock valued at $4,843,886 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM traded down $3.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,384,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,736. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 1.68. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.08 and a 1-year high of $123.25.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $903.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.89 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 17.42%. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AKAM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $126.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $186.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.50.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

