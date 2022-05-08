California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 677,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,135 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Illinois Tool Works worth $167,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

NYSE ITW traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $209.27. 1,612,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,185,012. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $206.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.25 and a 12-month high of $249.81. The firm has a market cap of $65.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ITW. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $192.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.64.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile (Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.