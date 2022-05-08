California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 44,517 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,776,519 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 44,517 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for about 1.0% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.60% of Accenture worth $1,565,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,244,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,597,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,784 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,434,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,329,334,000 after acquiring an additional 252,771 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,093,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,228,976,000 after acquiring an additional 205,505 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,565,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,063,716,000 after acquiring an additional 16,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,474,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,801,000 after acquiring an additional 227,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Accenture to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.35.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total transaction of $580,692.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,403 shares of company stock worth $3,967,374. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN traded down $2.96 on Friday, hitting $295.74. 2,476,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,088,376. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $320.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $347.29. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $276.88 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The company has a market cap of $187.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

