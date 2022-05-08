Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) Receives $3.00 Average PT from Analysts

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Calithera Biosciences alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,733,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,140,000 after acquiring an additional 124,300 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 2.1% during the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,452,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,246,000 after acquiring an additional 153,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 1,090.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,856,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,803 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 2,823.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,518,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,611 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 258.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,357,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 978,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CALA opened at $0.24 on Thursday. Calithera Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $2.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.66.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Calithera Biosciences will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Calithera Biosciences (Get Rating)

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule compounds for tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company offers INCB001158, an orally bioavailable arginase inhibitor of arginase that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of hematology and oncology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.