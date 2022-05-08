Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Calyxt had a negative net margin of 114.68% and a negative return on equity of 174.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ CLXT traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $0.32. 1,145,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,842. Calyxt has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $5.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.82. The company has a market cap of $13.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 30.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 12,441 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Calyxt during the third quarter valued at $96,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Calyxt by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 20,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Calyxt by 316.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 75,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 57,637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Calyxt from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Calyxt, Inc, a synthetic biology company, engages in delivering plant-based solutions primarily to the agriculture end market in the United States. The company is involved in the development of improved digestibility alfalfa; hemp; and wheat with a higher fiber content. It has a commercialization agreement with S&W Seed Company for the exclusive license of an improved quality alfalfa seed in the United States and internationally.

