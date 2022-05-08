Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.28-$0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $280-$300 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $313.54 million.Cambium Networks also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.01-$0.11 EPS.

NASDAQ:CMBM traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,931. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.19. The company has a market capitalization of $365.42 million, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Cambium Networks has a twelve month low of $13.57 and a twelve month high of $61.41.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $61.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.42 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cambium Networks will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMBM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities cut their price target on Cambium Networks from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cambium Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered Cambium Networks from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cambium Networks from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Cambium Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.10.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cambium Networks by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cambium Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,381,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 34.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,996 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 131.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 11,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.

