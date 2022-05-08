Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $61.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.42 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Cambium Networks updated its Q2 guidance to $0.01-$0.11 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.28-$0.70 EPS.

NASDAQ:CMBM traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.62. 379,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,011. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.19. Cambium Networks has a one year low of $13.57 and a one year high of $61.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $365.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.68.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CMBM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cambium Networks from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barrington Research cut Cambium Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet cut Cambium Networks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Cambium Networks from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Cambium Networks from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cambium Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 536.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Cambium Networks by 15.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 7,759 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.

