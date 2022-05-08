Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Quixant (LON:QXT) Price Target to GBX 250

Quixant (LON:QXT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 240 ($3.00) to GBX 250 ($3.12) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LON QXT opened at GBX 150 ($1.87) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £99.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.67. Quixant has a 12-month low of GBX 110 ($1.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 195 ($2.44). The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 144.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 157.99.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th will be issued a GBX 2.40 ($0.03) dividend. This is an increase from Quixant’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. Quixant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.10%.

Quixant Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of gaming platforms and display solutions for the casino gaming and slot machine industry. The company designs, develops, and delivers electronic displays and control solutions into the industrial marketplace; and offers gaming cabinets, button decks, and accessories.

