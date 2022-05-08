Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Price Target to $14.00

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 1Life Healthcare has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.97.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEM opened at $7.77 on Thursday. 1Life Healthcare has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $42.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.69 and a 200 day moving average of $13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.03.

1Life Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ONEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.02. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 40.50% and a negative return on equity of 23.03%. The company had revenue of $254.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONEM. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

