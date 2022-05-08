Canaccord Genuity Group Downgrades IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) to Sell

Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has C$2.75 target price on the mining company’s stock, down from their prior target price of C$4.50.

IMG has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James cut shares of IAMGOLD to a sell rating and set a C$2.25 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a sector perform rating to a sell rating and set a C$2.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of IAMGOLD from an outperform rating to a hold rating and set a C$2.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$3.14.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

TSE IMG opened at C$2.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.96. IAMGOLD has a 52-week low of C$2.52 and a 52-week high of C$4.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87.

IAMGOLD ( TSE:IMG Get Rating ) (NYSE:IAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$371.42 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that IAMGOLD will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Benjamin Richard Little sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.73, for a total value of C$82,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,617 shares in the company, valued at C$144,041.41. Also, Senior Officer Timothy Bradburn sold 74,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.30, for a total transaction of C$321,614.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at C$72,240.

About IAMGOLD (Get Rating)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.