Canaccord Genuity Group Increases TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Price Target to $46.00

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on TransMedics Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Cowen lifted their target price on TransMedics Group from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TransMedics Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $27.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $771.97 million, a P/E ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 5.11. TransMedics Group has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $35.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.24.

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 59.72% and a negative net margin of 119.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Analysts predict that TransMedics Group will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP John F. Carey sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $40,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,176.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John F. Carey sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $112,545.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,016 shares of company stock valued at $1,643,354. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in TransMedics Group by 154.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 28.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 79.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 148.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 475.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

