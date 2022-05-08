Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers FAR (OTCMKTS:FARYF) to Sell

Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of FAR (OTCMKTS:FARYF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has 0.66 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of 0.41.
Shares of FAR stock opened at $0.55 on Thursday. FAR has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.49.
About FAR (Get Rating)
