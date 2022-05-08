Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers FAR (OTCMKTS:FARYF) to Sell

Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of FAR (OTCMKTS:FARYF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has 0.66 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of 0.41.

Shares of FAR stock opened at $0.55 on Thursday. FAR has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.49.

About FAR (Get Rating)

FAR Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company with primary assets in West Africa and Australia. The company holds a portfolio of exploration licenses in the Gambia and the Guinea-Bissau projects. It also holds a petroleum exploration permit in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as First Australian Resources NL and changed its name to FAR Limited in 2010.

