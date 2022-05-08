Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target to $520.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $555.00 to $520.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 108.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $400.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $440.77.

ILMN opened at $249.05 on Friday. Illumina has a fifty-two week low of $239.03 and a fifty-two week high of $526.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.14, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $330.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $357.84.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Illumina will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total transaction of $867,161.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,424.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total transaction of $715,699.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,697.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,819,471 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Illumina by 75.0% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Illumina by 90.7% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Illumina during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Illumina during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

