Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Target Price to $485.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $556.00 to $485.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GNRC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Generac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Generac from $540.00 to $450.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Generac from $369.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Thursday. OTR Global lowered Generac to a positive rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Generac from $451.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $454.90.

Generac stock opened at $241.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Generac has a 12 month low of $217.10 and a 12 month high of $524.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $333.26.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.17. Generac had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Generac will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total transaction of $3,621,815.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.74, for a total value of $1,493,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,389 shares of company stock worth $7,781,466 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Generac during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

