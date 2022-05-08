Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares to Split on Monday, May 16th

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) are set to split on Monday, May 16th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, February 25th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, May 13th.

CM stock opened at $108.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $102.97 and a twelve month high of $132.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.91 and a 200-day moving average of $120.56.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The bank reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 28.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $1.267 dividend. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.17%.

CM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Europe upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$172.00 to C$174.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$182.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$174.00 to C$172.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 732.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 143.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

