Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$42.77.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$48.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. CIBC lowered Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$45.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$42.50 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Niall Boles sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.60, for a total transaction of C$44,975.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,107.08. Also, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.60, for a total value of C$107,310.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,094 shares in the company, valued at C$793,134.40. Insiders have sold a total of 4,554 shares of company stock worth $166,217 over the last ninety days.

Canadian Western Bank stock traded down C$0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$31.64. 212,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,424. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$35.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$37.27. The firm has a market cap of C$2.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.35. Canadian Western Bank has a 12-month low of C$31.47 and a 12-month high of C$41.56.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$265.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$268.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Western Bank will post 4.2592883 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.87%.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

