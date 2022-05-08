Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) PT Lowered to C$7.50 at Raymond James

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canfor Pulp Products’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CFX. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of CFX opened at C$5.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$348.35 million and a PE ratio of -7.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$5.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.96. Canfor Pulp Products has a fifty-two week low of C$4.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Canfor Pulp Products ( TSE:CFX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.38) by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$249.30 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Canfor Pulp Products will post 0.4900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper. The company offers solid wood, including dimension and specialty lumber, and engineered wood products; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

