Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cantaloupe had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 2.00%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:CTLP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.27. The stock had a trading volume of 322,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,243. Cantaloupe has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $13.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.42. The company has a market capitalization of $374.59 million, a PE ratio of 131.78 and a beta of 2.05.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CTLP shares. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Cantaloupe from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cantaloupe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cantaloupe from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cantaloupe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.31.

In other Cantaloupe news, Director Ian Jiro Harris purchased 13,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.76 per share, with a total value of $108,174.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 18.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,900,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,637,000 after purchasing an additional 45,505 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cantaloupe by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,196,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,623,000 after buying an additional 28,081 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cantaloupe by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after buying an additional 13,128 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Cantaloupe during the second quarter valued at about $3,634,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Cantaloupe by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 277,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after buying an additional 123,249 shares in the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payment and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment devices in the field for the wireless transfer.

