Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cantaloupe had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 2.00%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share.
NASDAQ:CTLP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.27. The stock had a trading volume of 322,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,243. Cantaloupe has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $13.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.42. The company has a market capitalization of $374.59 million, a PE ratio of 131.78 and a beta of 2.05.
Several research analysts have recently commented on CTLP shares. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Cantaloupe from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cantaloupe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cantaloupe from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cantaloupe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.31.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,900,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,637,000 after purchasing an additional 45,505 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cantaloupe by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,196,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,623,000 after buying an additional 28,081 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cantaloupe by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after buying an additional 13,128 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Cantaloupe during the second quarter valued at about $3,634,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Cantaloupe by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 277,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after buying an additional 123,249 shares in the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Cantaloupe (Get Rating)
Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payment and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment devices in the field for the wireless transfer.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cantaloupe (CTLP)
- Nasdaq Stock is a Buy the (Deep) Dip Opportunity
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.