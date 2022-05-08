Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Expected to Post Earnings of $5.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) will report earnings of $5.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.60. Capital One Financial reported earnings of $7.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full year earnings of $20.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.19 to $21.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $19.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.50 to $22.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Capital One Financial.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.18. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 34.71% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.03 EPS. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $217.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.70.

Shares of COF stock opened at $127.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.30 and a 200-day moving average of $145.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Capital One Financial has a 12-month low of $119.88 and a 12-month high of $177.95. The firm has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

