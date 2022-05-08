CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF – Get Rating) traded down 2.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.62 and last traded at $1.62. 391 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 12,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.67.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.57.
CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (CICT) is the first and largest real estate investment trust (REIT) listed on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) with a market capitalisation of S$14.0 billion as at 31 December 2020. It debuted on SGX-ST as CapitaLand Mall Trust in July 2002 and was renamed CICT in November 2020 following the merger with CapitaLand Commercial Trust.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (CPAMF)
- Nasdaq Stock is a Buy the (Deep) Dip Opportunity
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
Receive News & Ratings for CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.