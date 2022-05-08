Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Receives $187.79 Average Price Target from Analysts

Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $187.79.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Capricorn Energy from GBX 221 ($2.76) to GBX 227 ($2.84) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capricorn Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 245 ($3.06) to GBX 285 ($3.56) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.12) to GBX 235 ($2.94) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of Capricorn Energy stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $5.04. 652,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,456. Capricorn Energy has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $6.17. The company has a quick ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 8.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.33.

Capricorn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. Its activities focused in North West Europe, North and West Africa, and Latin America.

