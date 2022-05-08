CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (CSTR) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 10th

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This is a positive change from CapStar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

CapStar Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 42.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. CapStar Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 18.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CapStar Financial to earn $2.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.7%.

Get CapStar Financial alerts:

Shares of CapStar Financial stock opened at $20.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $451.71 million, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.98. CapStar Financial has a 52-week low of $18.83 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91.

CapStar Financial ( NASDAQ:CSTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. CapStar Financial had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CapStar Financial will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSTR. StockNews.com lowered shares of CapStar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CapStar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of CapStar Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 22,035 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,658,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,873,000 after acquiring an additional 208,727 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 338.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 23,353 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CapStar Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CapStar Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CapStar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapStar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.