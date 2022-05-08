Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Posts Earnings Results

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $44.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.20 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 155.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Cardinal Health updated its FY22 guidance to $5.15-$5.25 EPS.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $58.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.82. Cardinal Health has a fifty-two week low of $45.85 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 29.88%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.10.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,441,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,239,000 after acquiring an additional 576,095 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 923,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,549,000 after purchasing an additional 295,321 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,353,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,701,000 after purchasing an additional 112,496 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $1,577,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,407,000. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

