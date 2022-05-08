Casper Trading Down 8.3% Over Last Week (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 8th. Casper has a total market capitalization of $267.96 million and $6.74 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can now be bought for about $0.0558 or 0.00000167 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Casper has traded down 8.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Casper alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded up 25,867.6% against the dollar and now trades at $134.30 or 0.00401685 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.07 or 0.00182674 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.65 or 0.00573244 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00038690 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61,012.40 or 1.82490702 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,852,359,126 coins and its circulating supply is 4,799,924,350 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Buying and Selling Casper

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.