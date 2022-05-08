Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:SAVA opened at $20.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.79. Cassava Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $18.07 and a fifty-two week high of $146.16.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.01% of the company’s stock.

SAVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Univest Sec initiated coverage on Cassava Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Cassava Sciences from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.25.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

