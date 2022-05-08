CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS.

CBRE Group stock opened at $81.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.48. CBRE Group has a twelve month low of $79.84 and a twelve month high of $111.00.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.86, for a total value of $484,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Emma E. Giamartino sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total transaction of $27,013.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,381 shares of company stock worth $4,209,073. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth $307,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth $400,000. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CBRE shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

