Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. decreased its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Centene by 269.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

In related news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $305,199.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total value of $647,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,395,309.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CNC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.61.

CNC traded down $0.79 on Friday, reaching $84.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,252,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,539. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.92 and a 200-day moving average of $80.39. The company has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Centene Co. has a one year low of $59.67 and a one year high of $89.92.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Centene had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Centene’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Centene Profile (Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.