Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Price Target Cut to C$14.00

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

CGAU has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Centerra Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Centerra Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.56.

Shares of CGAU stock opened at $8.53 on Friday. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $10.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.59.

Centerra Gold ( NYSE:CGAU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $251.10 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 47.44%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,309,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Centerra Gold by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 185,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Centerra Gold by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,950,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,142,000 after purchasing an additional 361,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in Centerra Gold by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 150,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

