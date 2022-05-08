Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on May 8th, 2022

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Central Asia Metals (LON:CAMLGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 265 ($3.31) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.25) target price on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Central Asia Metals from GBX 295 ($3.69) to GBX 310 ($3.87) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

CAML stock opened at GBX 255 ($3.19) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 245.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 239.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.21. Central Asia Metals has a 52-week low of GBX 187.47 ($2.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 386 ($4.82). The firm has a market cap of £448.87 million and a P/E ratio of 6.93.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This is an increase from Central Asia Metals’s previous dividend of $8.00. Central Asia Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 0.60%.

Central Asia Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, is a base metals producer. It produces copper through its 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and produces zinc and lead at its Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

