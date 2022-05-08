Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 265 ($3.31) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.25) target price on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Central Asia Metals from GBX 295 ($3.69) to GBX 310 ($3.87) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

CAML stock opened at GBX 255 ($3.19) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 245.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 239.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.21. Central Asia Metals has a 52-week low of GBX 187.47 ($2.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 386 ($4.82). The firm has a market cap of £448.87 million and a P/E ratio of 6.93.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This is an increase from Central Asia Metals’s previous dividend of $8.00. Central Asia Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 0.60%.

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, is a base metals producer. It produces copper through its 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and produces zinc and lead at its Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

