Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Century Casinos had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Shares of CNTY traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.38. The company had a trading volume of 175,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,836. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 2.80. Century Casinos has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $16.44.

Get Century Casinos alerts:

In related news, CEO Erwin Et Al Haitzmann purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $84,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 7.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Century Casinos in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th.

About Century Casinos (Get Rating)

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 8, 2022, it operated two ship-based casinos.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.