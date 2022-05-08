Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Century Casinos had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share.
Shares of CNTY traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.38. The company had a trading volume of 175,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,836. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 2.80. Century Casinos has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $16.44.
In related news, CEO Erwin Et Al Haitzmann purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $84,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Century Casinos in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th.
About Century Casinos (Get Rating)
Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 8, 2022, it operated two ship-based casinos.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Century Casinos (CNTY)
- Nasdaq Stock is a Buy the (Deep) Dip Opportunity
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.