Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Price Target Cut to $75.00

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Cowen from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $83.00 to $60.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.25.

Shares of NYSE CDAY opened at $54.89 on Thursday. Ceridian HCM has a 1 year low of $52.79 and a 1 year high of $130.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.48 and its 200 day moving average is $85.79.

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 7.72% and a negative return on equity of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Ceridian HCM’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.48, for a total transaction of $309,256.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $48,992.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,102,452. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 311.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 48.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 71.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

