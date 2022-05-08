Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 63.31% and a negative net margin of 41.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.

Shares of CERS stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $5.28. 3,167,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,652,518. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.93. The company has a market capitalization of $935.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 1.21. Cerus has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $8.06.

In related news, CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 165,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $831,705.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol Moore sold 28,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $143,705.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 605,940 shares of company stock valued at $3,257,391. Insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Cerus by 18.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Cerus by 34.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Cerus by 17.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 9,113 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cerus by 24.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,315,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after acquiring an additional 261,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Cerus by 12.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cerus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

