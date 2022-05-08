Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.24 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK – Get Rating) will announce $3.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.80. Chesapeake Energy reported earnings per share of $1.64 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will report full-year earnings of $12.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.46 to $16.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $12.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.46 to $13.97. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Chesapeake Energy.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion.

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,778,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,581. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.13. Chesapeake Energy has a 12-month low of $47.16 and a 12-month high of $97.61.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

