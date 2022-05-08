Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.08

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.08 and traded as low as C$13.30. Chesswood Group shares last traded at C$13.49, with a volume of 4,268 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHW. Raymond James set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Chesswood Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Chesswood Group from C$23.00 to C$24.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chesswood Group to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$14.23 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.09. The stock has a market cap of C$234.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48. The company has a current ratio of 33.47, a quick ratio of 31.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 720.15.

Chesswood Group ( TSE:CHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$44.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$41.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Chesswood Group Limited will post 2.0599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 30th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Chesswood Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.13%.

In other Chesswood Group news, Director Gary Souverein sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.78, for a total value of C$38,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 328,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,848,519.68.

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 60 equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

