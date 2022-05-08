Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Shares of CHT stock opened at $42.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.06 and a 200-day moving average of $42.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Chunghwa Telecom has a 12-month low of $39.12 and a 12-month high of $45.87. The company has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.07.

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHT. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 296.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Chunghwa Telecom in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 170.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Chunghwa Telecom in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 2.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.