Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Issues Earnings Results

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $100.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.35 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHUY traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.35. The stock had a trading volume of 117,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,706. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.53 and its 200 day moving average is $28.26. Chuy’s has a 52 week low of $22.60 and a 52 week high of $49.99. The stock has a market cap of $461.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Chuy’s by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 4,744 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,322,000 after purchasing an additional 70,562 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Chuy’s by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 8,636 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,633 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,712 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Chuy’s from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chuy’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.17.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

